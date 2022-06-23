We will see a few showers around tonight, then it will dry out through the weekend. A weak cold front will move through tonight, sparking scattered thunderstorms. Slightly cooler weather will move in tomorrow and continue through the weekend. Tonight will be warm with low temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s to near 90. Sunshine is expected for the weekend and it will not be as hot as it has been recently. It will warm up on Monday ahead of the next cold front. Some spots could see mid 90s on Monday. That next front will move into the area Tuesday and linger into Wednesday or Thursday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, and will keep temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and not as hot. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.