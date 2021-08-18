Scattered storms continue

Scattered thunderstorms will be around each day through the weekend. While there will be a rain chance each day, we will also see sunshine which will boost temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Partly sunny skies tomorrow will heat it up in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. A weak cold front will move in on Friday, bringing a better chance for storms that will continue into Saturday. It will still be warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90. Waves from Tropical Storm Henri will impact our beaches late Thursday into the weekend, leading to rough surf and strong rip currents. Typical summertime weather will continue Sunday and into next week with a chance for pop up storms each day, and hot, humid weather.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.