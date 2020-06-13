Scattered storms Sunday

Moisture will return Sunday, bringing back the scattered showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front stays parked offshore. Another cold front will move into the area Monday, bringing rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. This higher rain chance will continue Tuesday. The front will dissipate Wednesday, and showers will be more scattered. High pressure will build in by the end of next week with drier weather.

