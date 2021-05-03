Scattered storms the next few days

Warm, humid weather is back, and it is bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Storms this evening may be severe, with damaging wind the primary threat.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy late tonight with scattered showers. Much of tomorrow will be dry, and it will warm up with some places seeing the first 90 degree day of the year.

Thunderstorms will pop up late in the day and continue tomorrow night. It will be warm again Wednesday with some spots near 90. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night.

Cooler weather arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s. A storm system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. High pressure will build in Friday with sunshine. The sunny weather will last through the weekend as it warms up. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.