Scattered storms to finish the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through the second half of this weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms Sunday. High pressure sitting offshore will keep our weather nice through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. This front will slowly push through late tomorrow into Monday, bringing scattered thunderstorms. Drier air will move in later Monday and continue through mid-week. Rain chances will return by the end of next week.
Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.