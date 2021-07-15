Scattered thunderstorms into the weekend

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.

High pressure centered offshore will control our weather for the next few days, bringing typical July conditions. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be another partly sunny day with scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be close to normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This weather will continue Saturday as well.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas late Sunday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms late in the day. This front will linger in the area Monday and Tuesday, keeping rain chances high. The extra clouds and rain will also lower temperatures a bit. High pressure will return for the middle of the week with temperatures back to normal.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.