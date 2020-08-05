Scattered thunderstorms return tomorrow

Typical summertime weather has returned and will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend. This area of high pressure will not be as strong as it was last week, so it will not get as hot and we will have better chances for pop up thunderstorms. Tonight will be warm and muggy. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the upper 80s along the coast, and low 90s inland. This is close to normal for this time of year. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. This type of weather will continue through the rest of the week, into the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.