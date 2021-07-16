Scattered weekend thunderstorms

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather to start the weekend with clear skies tonight, and a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. High pressure will weaken and move offshore Sunday as a cold front approaches. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms late in the day. The front will stall across the area Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. With more clouds around, it will be a little cooler with highs in the 80s. High pressure returns by the middle of next week with lower thunderstorm chances and temperatures back in the 90s away from the coast.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.