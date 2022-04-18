GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Georgetown on April 28.

The introductory clinic will teach reeling and casting techniques along with how to rig a rod and tie fishing knots. Supplies will be provided.

All ages are welcome at the clinic, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. However, participants 16 or older who are planning to fish during the clinic are required to have a valid South Carolina saltwater fishing license.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at the Horry County SCDNR Tilting Office, online, at Walmart, and other sporting goods stores and tackle shops across the Lowcountry.

The clinic is free but an RSVP on SCDNR’s Eventbrite page is required. Parking is available in the gravel lot at Kimbel Lodge.

A similar SCDNR Surf Fishing Clinic will be held in Myrtle Beach on May 4.