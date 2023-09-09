GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a car collided with another car in Georgetown County Saturday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

LCpl. Brittany Glover said the crash happened at about 12:53 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hobcaw Road.

Glover said there were two vehicles involved and the collision happened as both vehicles were travelling north on Highway 17.

The driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu and the driver of the Chevrolet died on the scene, according to Glover. The passenger in the Chevrolet Malibu was transported by EMS to Grand Strand Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai Sante Fe was transported by EMS to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

No other details were available.

Count on News13 for updates.