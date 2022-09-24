GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup. Then Caravan then spun and crashed into a ditch, SCHP said.

The driver of the caravan was alone in the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, SCHP said. The pickup truck driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional information was not immediately available.

