GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the 100 block of Meadow Street Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, after “it was proven she undertook actions to facilitate the concealment of the murder,” the release said.

Daniels is the grandmother of Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, who was previously arrested and charged with murder. Woodruff was out of jail on bond after previously being charged in a 2021 double murder.

Daniels is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder, according to the release.

Daniels allegedly helped cover up the alleged murder by her grandson, which reportedly happened in her home while she was present, according to an arrest warrant.

She allegedly “knowingly and willingly provide materially false information to law enforcement investigators on several occasions while being questioned about a homicide she directly witnessed that occurred in her residence,” according to the warrant.

“There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in the release.

Daniels is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing, according to the release.

No additional information was released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.