Severe storms late tomorrow

The potential for severe weather will move in late tomorrow. The weather tonight will be calm. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be mild with low temperatures in the 50s. A warm front will move through tonight, bringing much warmer weather tomorrow. It will be windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine pushing temperatures into the 70s to near 80. Thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon and evening with a cold front. Severe weather is possible, including tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail. These storms will push offshore tomorrow night. Much cooler weather will move in for Friday. It will stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, and highs will only be in the 60s. This cool weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system may develop offshore over the weekend, and we will see some clouds, but the rain should stay offshore. We will warm up for the middle of next week with a chance for showers.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 60-65.