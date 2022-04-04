Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day with a potential for severe thunderstorms late in the day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure starts to move away. A series of front will bring a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow through Thursday. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move through late in the day with rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe tomorrow, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The chance for severe storms will be highest south of Florence, and will occur between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. A warm front will lift northward on Wednesday, bringing a smaller chance for thunderstorms. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with a chance for more storms, especially in the morning. This final cold front will bring cooler weather starting Friday, and lasting through the weekend. We will see sunshine over the weekend, but it will be cool with highs in the 60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and breezy with thunderstorms late in the day. Some storms could be severe. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.