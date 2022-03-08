Rain chances will increase for the next few days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers as a warm front pushed through. Tomorrow will warm into the mid 70s, even with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow.

Some of the storms in the afternoon could be strong or severe with damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Due to the potential for severe thunderstorms, tomorrow is a Weather Alert Day. Cooler weather will move in Thursday, and it will stay cloudy with periods of rain. The rain chance continues Friday as it warms up a bit. Rain chances will be highest Friday night into Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves through. Skies will clear Saturday behind the front, and cold weather will move in. Temperatures will drop into the 50s Saturday afternoon, and low temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday night with most places cooling into the 20s. Sunny, cool weather continues Sunday. Warmer weather returns to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.