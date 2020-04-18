Severe storms Sunday into Monday

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll continue to see more clear skies and a cool but pleasant start to your Sunday with lows in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon more clouds will gradually move into the area as a warm front moves over our area.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we’re seeing a risk for some severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with better chances for stronger storms in areas to our south and southwest. However, much like this past week, we could still see a few strong cells push into our area leading to strong damaging wind gusts and localized damage.