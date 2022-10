GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said.

“Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to GCSO.

No further details have been released.

