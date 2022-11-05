MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested Friday on drug charges after a search warrant was executed in the Murrells Inlet community, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas. J. Shultz, 32, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested on several drug charges, including trafficking meth and distributing heroin, according to booking records. Jamie Christine Jones, 50, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Tanner John Lowes, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of meth.

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Trafficking amounts of meth, heroin and marijuana were seized during the search, deputies said. Three firearms and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency were also seized.

Shultz and Lowes are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, booking records show. Jones was released at 3:46 p.m. Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

