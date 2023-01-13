GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of shots being fired at houses on Friday, according to a news release.

Shots were fired at a house on Fair Lane with two people inside at about 2:30 a.m., and more shots were fired minutes later at a house with several people in it on Lot Drive, striking a vehicle in the front yard, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information about these incidents is being asked to call 843-546-5102.