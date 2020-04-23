Showers and storms overnight, clearing for Friday

Rain and thunderstorms tonight will move away, leading to sunnier weather tomorrow. The threat for severe thunderstorms continues through this evening to the east of I-95. Since it stayed cloudy and cool today, the threat for severe storms has remained rather low. Any severe weather threat will end by midnight, and lingering showers will move away by morning. Clouds will clear tomorrow, and with sunshine temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s. This warmer weather will continue Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm, then cooler weather on Sunday. High pressure will bring sunny & calm weather to start next week. Our next chance for rain will be Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 80-85.