Showers and thunderstorms through mid week

Showers and thunderstorms are moving in tonight, and will linger for the next few days. A storm system will stall over the Southeast for most of this week, bringing waves of showers and thunderstorms through the area. Some areas could seen heavy rain, with the best chance for heavier rainfall amounts to the west. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight with showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow will not be as warm as it was today with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, but it will be mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. This mostly cloudy weather with higher rain chances will continue through Thursday. The storm system will move away Friday, bringing back sunshine and warmer weather. A lower chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Some inland areas could see 90 degrees over the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and not as warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75-80.