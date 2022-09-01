Humidity will return, leading to the chance for showers over the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog. Pleasant weather will continue tomorrow with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Humidity will increase for the weekend, leading to a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances will stay low, so many places will stay dry. This typical late summer weather will continue through next week with high temperatures in the 80s, partly sunny skies, and a chance for a thunderstorm each day.

Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 64 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.