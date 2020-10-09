Showers Saturday, rain Sunday

Rain chances are increasing for the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will move up the Mississippi Valley through the weekend, staying far to our west. The circulation around the storm will push tropical moisture northward into the Carolinas this weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for a shower late. Tomorrow will stay rather cloudy with a chance for a shower. Much of tomorrow will stay dry, and it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s to near 80. Better chances for rain will move in for Sunday, and as it warms into the 80s, there will be a chance for a thunderstorm too. This moisture will move away Monday, but it will stay warm for most of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows 65 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.