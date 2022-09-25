GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Skeletal remains were found Sunday in Georgetown as authorities searched for a missing man, police said.
The remains were found in a dense thick area that was accessed by UTV vehicles, police said in a news release. An operator noticed bones underneath vegetation in the area.
The remains were found while Georgetown police and Community United Effort, a group that helps with finding missing people, searched for Wesley Blake, who went missing on July 29 in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.