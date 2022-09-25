GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Skeletal remains were found Sunday in Georgetown as authorities searched for a missing man, police said.

The remains were found in a dense thick area that was accessed by UTV vehicles, police said in a news release. An operator noticed bones underneath vegetation in the area.

The remains were found while Georgetown police and Community United Effort, a group that helps with finding missing people, searched for Wesley Blake, who went missing on July 29 in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.