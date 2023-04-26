WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Human skeletal remains found near Kingstree last week have been identified as those of a 25-year-old Georgetown man.

Daniel Altman’s remains were found on April 19 near McAlister Road, Williamsburg County authorities said. He had not been seen since April 11.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Altman traveled to Kingstree where he was believed to have been lured into an abandoned residence and shot and then burned.

Four people are facing charges in connection with Altman’s disappearance and death, including Serenity Jackson, 18, of Hartsville, who has been charged with possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle.

The others charged in the case are: