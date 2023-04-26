WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Human skeletal remains found near Kingstree last week have been identified as those of a 25-year-old Georgetown man.
Daniel Altman’s remains were found on April 19 near McAlister Road, Williamsburg County authorities said. He had not been seen since April 11.
Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Altman traveled to Kingstree where he was believed to have been lured into an abandoned residence and shot and then burned.
Four people are facing charges in connection with Altman’s disappearance and death, including Serenity Jackson, 18, of Hartsville, who has been charged with possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle.
The others charged in the case are:
- Javon Armel Chattine, 20, of Georgetown — murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, receiving stolen goods, and financial identity fraud/identity fraud, according to the sheriff’s office.
- Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19, of Georgetown — murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to deputies.
- Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18, of Andrews — murder, possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and financial identity fraud/identity fraud, deputies said.