Soaking rain on the way with cooler temperatures tomorrow

Rain chances will continue tomorrow, plus it is going to cool down. A front stalled across the Carolinas will keep it cloudy and mild tonight with on and off rain showers.

A storm system will develop along this front tomorrow, and the rain will get heavier and steadier. A soaking rain is expected with rainfall averaging around an inch of rain.

Cooler weather will also filter in with this storm system. Tomorrow will not warm up much with highs near 60, then much cooler air arrives tomorrow night. Sunshine will return Thursday, but it will be cool with highs near 50.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday and Friday nights. Some spots will see mid 20s Thursday night. Sunshine continues Friday and Saturday. The next storm system will bring rain Sunday.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with showers. Lows 50 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.