Solicitor: Charleston officer involved in shooting of carjacker will not face charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Monday announced that a Charleston Police Department (CPD) officer involved in a Jan. 19 shooting will not face charges.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, Montrez Simmons fled from police in a stolen vehicle. He crashed the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, at which point he “pointed or presented a firearm at the officers, which led one of them to shoot Simmons once.”

The Solicitor’s Office released a statement reading in part:

“Based on the evidence presented to me by SLED, I find the officers knew Mr. Simmons was a

violent threat and reasonably believed they and others were in imminent danger of great bodily

injury or death from Mr. Simmons. They accurately believed Mr. Simmons was armed and

dangerous… The available evidence simply does not support criminal charges against the officers.” 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson

The incident was not captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras “because of obstructions while they were taking cover.”

However, the sounds in the videos, as well as the video of Simmons and his gun being captured, confirm the findings, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

Simmons was also wanted out of Georgetown County for murder.