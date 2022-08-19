We will see some sunshine for the weekend, but the chance for thunderstorms will continue. The front that brought today’s rain will lift to the north for the weekend, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will help scattered thunderstorms develop, especially on Sunday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop each afternoon, with the higher chance on Sunday. Moisture will increase Monday with rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue for the rest of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.