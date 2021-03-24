Some spots in the 80s tomorrow

We will see a warm up over the next few days. The offshore storm system that has brought the clouds and wind the past few days will continue to weaken and move away overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be a slight chance for a shower tonight. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Even warmer weather for Thursday with some spots warming into the 80s. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday with scattered showers. It will stay warm through the weekend with scattered showers and highs in the 70s and 80s. Showers will linger on Saturday. Another cold front will move through on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A storm system will move through on Monday with a chance for more rain before drier weather moves in on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 53 inland, 56 beaches.