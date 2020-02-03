Special election for Georgetown County sheriff on Tuesday

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County will hold a special election for sheriff on Tuesday.



The polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carter Weaver is the Republican nominee for sheriff and there is no official Democrat nominee on the ballot. Write-in votes are possible and at least one candidate, Birt Adams, is running a write-in campaign.

Weaver was the assistant sheriff when Sheriff Lane Cribb died in September and has been working as the interim sheriff until the special election. Weaver won the special election primary on Dec. 3 against Darryel Carr with 79 percent of the vote.

The winner will assume the remaining 10 months of the term of the late sheriff, Lane Cribb, who died last September.

