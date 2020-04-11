Spotty showers Easter Sunday with severe weather possible Monday morning

Clear and cool tonight thanks to high pressure north of us. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s inland to the mid 50s at the coast. A storm system approaching for Easter Sunday will bring clouds and a few showers late in the day. By Monday a front approaches bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. The storm prediction center has upgraded the severe weather threat into the “Enhanced” Risk for severe weather which is level 3 out of 5 threat.

This system has slowed down a bit, and will track farther to our west. This will keep the best chance for severe weather to our west on Sunday. However, it’ll bring a cold front to the area Monday with a better chance for showers and storms.

Forecast models continue to show the arrival time of the front later in the day. This would give us a better chance for severe weather. Time frame for any severe weather would be from after 8am until 2pm. Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Winds aloft will be gusting 50-70mph. Heavy rain alone could bring some of those winds down to the surface. The later in the day the storms take to get here the better chance our atmosphere will have to destabilize. This would bring a higher wind and tornado threat to the area.

The front will move offshore Monday afternoon and after a warm up Sunday and Monday, cooler weather will return for the middle of next week with a chance for rain on Wednesday.

Tonight: mostly clear and cool. 48-52 inland, 54-56 beaches

Sunday, mostly cloudy with showers late in the day. Highs 70-75.

Monday: Strong to severe storms late morning then clearing. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 coast.