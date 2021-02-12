Staying cold and wet for the weekend

The cold, wet weather will continue through the weekend. The cold front that moved through last night will stay stalled to our south through the weekend. Tonight will be cloudy and cold with light rain and drizzle. A pair of storm systems will move along the stalled front, bringing a round of rain tomorrow, and another on Sunday. It will stay cold through the weekend with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We will see a break from the steady rain on Monday, but it will stay mostly cloudy as it warms up a bit. Another storm system will move by to our west on Tuesday with more rain. It will be warmer Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Cloudy, cooler weather will return Wednesday with light rain and drizzle. It will warm up again Thursday with scattered showers. A storm system Friday will bring another round of rain.

Tonight, cloudy and cold with light rain and drizzle. Lows 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cold with periods of rain. Highs 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Sunday, cloudy and cold with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.