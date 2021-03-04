Still sunny, but cooler

Sunshine will be back tomorrow, but it will not be as warm as it was today. A cold front will move through tonight with no moisture, but it will drop temperatures into the 30s and low 40s. This cool down will last tomorrow through the weekend with high temperatures mainly in the 50s. A storm system will pass by to our south on Saturday. This may bring a few clouds to the area, but we will not see any rain. High pressure will control our weather through next week, keeping it sunny for most of the week. We will also see a warming trend with temperatures in the 70s by the middle of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.