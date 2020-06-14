Stolen vehicle leads to two arrests over weekend: Georgetown deputies

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A vehicle that was stolen from a grocery store parking lot and later recovered led to two arrests over the weekend, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.

Janice Marie Dabbs, 59, of Murrells Inlet, was accused of driving the stolen vehicle Saturday after being clocked for speeding on Highway 17 in Pawleys Island, deputies say.

She allegedly refused to stop for authorities, and eventually turned onto Center Marsh Lane and tried to walk away from the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says she gave a false name and refused to answer more questions after being taken into custody. Deputies also say they found .3 grams marijuana in her purse.

Matthew Ryan, 60, of Myrtle Beach was meanwhile arrested Sunday after an officer identified his vehicle as fitting the description of one that may have had some involvement in Saturday’s stolen vehicle, deputies say.

Ryan said he had nothing to do with the theft, but that Dabbs had approached his vehicle asking for a dollar. He said they knew each other because they used to live with each other.

Deputies say they found a set of digital scales and drug paraphernalia along with crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

Ryan has been charged with trafficking heroin and distribution of methamphetamine, while Dabbs has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, beginner permit violation and hindering and obstructing police, the release said.

Both are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Count on News13 for updates.

