‘Stop Killing Us March’ planned after funeral for man killed by Hemingway officer

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a now-former Hemingway Police Department officer will be followed by a march the next day, according to an announcement Thursday.

Robert Junior Langley, 46, was shot and killed earlier this month by Cassandra Dollard following a multi-county chase that ended in Georgetown County. Dollard has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting Langley, who was unarmed.

Dollard tried to pull over Langley for running a stop sign, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Langley crashed his car into a ditch at the intersection of Chopee and Schoolhouse roads after a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. An arrest warrant confirms Langley was unarmed and was trying to get out of his car after crashing.

Langley was shot by Dollard one time in the chest, according to SLED. Dollard said she feared for her safety even though she never saw a weapon. Langley later died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital from his injuries.

Dollard had previously been fired from two police agencies.

The “Stop Killing Us March” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Hemingway before marching to Hemingway High School. Langley’s family members plan to speak.

Langley’s funeral is planned for noon Friday at Hopewell AME Church in Hemingway.