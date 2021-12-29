Storm chances set to return tomorrow

We’re rolling through our warm Wednesday with highs widely ranging in the 70s. Overnight conditions will cloud up with most lows in the low-mid 60s, and these clouds will precede scattered rain showers that will find their way back to us tomorrow.

A stationary front will bring our region spotty rainfall and possible pm storms, but highs stay mild yet again. Partly sunny skies are likely to follow on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with more cloud cover further inland.

A few more showers are possible, late into the day on the 1st, but our next good shot at accumulating rainfall is slated for Sunday. This will be due to a cold front passing through during the 2nd half of the weekend. Keep checking back for updates as the new year nears and keep the eyes on the sky.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the low-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with pm showers & storms possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Storm and rain chances fizzle out with lows in the mid 60s.