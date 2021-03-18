Storms moving away tonight

The threat for storms will move away as cooler weather move in for the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight, pushing the threat for thunderstorms out to sea. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow, and continue through the weekend. It will stay rather cloudy tomorrow, and it will be windy with high temperatures near 60. A storm system developing offshore over the weekend will keep our weather cool and rather cloudy. There will be a slight chance for a shower on Sunday. We will warm up next week with temperatures back in the 70s by mid week. The next storm system will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, the threat for storms ending, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. Highs near 60.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.