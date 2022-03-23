Rain tonight will continue through tomorrow. Tonight will be windy and mild with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe tonight. A cold front will move through late tonight and will push offshore tomorrow. Rain will continue tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms. It will be cooler tomorrow with high temperatures near 70. Drier air will move in on Friday, and continue through the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday, keeping it cool. High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend. Sunday will be especially cool with highs in the low to mid 60s, and some spots dipping into the 30s Sunday night. Next week will start off cool on Monday, but plenty of sunshine will warm us back into the 70s by mid week.

Tonight, windy and mild with showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight chance for severe storms. Lows 63 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs near 70.

Friday, partly sunny. Highs near 70.