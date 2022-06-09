Drier weather moving in for Friday, but rain chances will return for the weekend. A weak cold front moving through tonight will spark a few isolated thunderstorms, then skies will clear after midnight. Tomorrow will be less humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Another weak front will move through on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will build in Sunday and control our weather through next week. This will bring hotter weather heading into next week. There will still be a chance for thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, but the rest of next week will be mainly dry.

Tonight, isolated evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and less humid. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.