Stray storms for your Tuesday

After a sunny and warm Monday afternoon overnight tonight conditions will remain calmer with just a few scattered clouds rolling by overhead.

Partly sunny skies will start off the day followed by an increase in humidity in the afternoon and a stray storm in the late afternoon and early evening. Wednesday will be very similar, starting off with some sun and clouds followed by chances for some storms. Thursday we’ll start to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa as she moves across our region.

For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page, where a separate article has been dedicated to the current Tropical Storm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a chance of stray thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.