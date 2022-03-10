Wet weather continue into the weekend with the chance for strong thunderstorms late tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle and fog. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer than it was today. Showers will develop in the afternoon as a warm front moves toward the area. This front will move through tomorrow night, bringing warm, humid air over the Carolinas ahead of a strong cold front that will move through early Saturday morning. This will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms after midnight tomorrow night into early Saturday morning. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for tomorrow night. The storms will move away Saturday morning, then it will be windy and get much colder. High temperatures will be in the morning on Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s in the afternoon. It will get cold Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Sunday will be sunny, but cold with highs in the low 50s. We will quickly warm up next week with the next chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, strong thunderstorms early, then windy and turning colder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.