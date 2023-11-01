GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County elementary school student is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife out of a book bag and threatening another student, school district officials said.

The incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Sampit Elementary School, the Georgetown County School District said in a news release. A school resource officer and sheriff’s deputies were notified immediately after the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the child was placed into emergency protective custody for evaluation.

“Bringing a weapon to school and making threats are both against the law,” the school district said. “In addition to being charged by the Sheriff’s Office, disciplinary action pursuant to the district’s discipline policy will be imposed.”

All students and staff members continued to follow their normal school routines after the incident, the district said.

No additional information was immediately available.