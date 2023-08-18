GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A student at Waccamaw Middle School was arrested and charged for making threats.

According to the sheriff’s department, a student overheard another student stating that he had a gun. The student quickly advised school officials.

The school resource officer, and the school administration detained the student and searched him for weapons and none were found.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division was at the school to follow up and the student is being charged with making threats.

The school continued to operate under normal conditions and no students or teachers were in danger at any time, deputies said.