GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A student has been charged in connection with a fight that happened last week at Georgetown High School.

The fight broke out Wednesday at the high school during a lunch period, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Following its investigation into the altercation, police said a 17-year-old girl has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to family court for prosecution.”

Police said their investigation concluded that the fight was an isolated incident.

No additional details were provided.