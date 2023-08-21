PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A 16-year-old Waccamaw High School student was detained after deputies say he threatened to bring a gun to school on Tuesday.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the student made the threat to his teacher who reported it to school administrators and the school resource officer.

The student was detained and charged with making threats, deputies said.

Authorities said there was no danger to students or staff during the incident and the school is operating as normal.

An investigation is ongoing.