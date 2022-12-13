ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — A student was detained Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Georgetown County school, authorities said.

A school resource officer at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was alerted after students and a teacher heard an eighth-grader make the threat, the sheriff’s office said. No weapon was found.

“The student’s parent was notified,” said Jason Lesley, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “The school is operating under normal conditions.”

The incident remains under investigation.