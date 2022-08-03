Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine and little rain. It will stay hot with high temperatures away from the coast in the mid 90s tomorrow and Friday. The sea breeze will be stronger tomorrow and Friday, and temperatures will not get as hot along the coast with highs in the upper 80s. High pressure will weaken over the weekend, allowing scattered late day thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures will return to normal through Monday. It will heat up again for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.