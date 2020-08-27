Sunny, hot weather through Friday

Sunny, hot weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather for the next couple of days, bringing plenty of sunshine, little chance for rain, and temperatures above normal. High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday. It will still be hot Saturday, and the front will bring scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Slightly cooler weather will move in Sunday and into next week. It will be dry Sunday, but the chance for hit or miss thunderstorms will return Monday and continue through next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.