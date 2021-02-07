Sunny Monday, then a cloudy week

Clear skies tonight will continue tomorrow for the only sunny day of the upcoming week. It will be cold tonight with temperatures dropping below freezing away from the coast. Sunny and mild tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Clouds will return late tomorrow and tomorrow night, and while it will be mostly cloudy with showers on Tuesday, it will warm up with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through Tuesday night, dropping temperatures into the 50s on Wednesday. It will stay cloudy Wednesday with some light rain and drizzle. A warm front will move through Thursday and temperatures will rebound into the 60s. It will stay rather cloudy and showers are possible. The weather will briefly calm down on Friday, but it will stay mostly cloudy. A storm system will bring rain Saturday into Sunday with cool weather.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 60s.