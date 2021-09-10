Sunny, nice weekend

The sunny, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping skies clear, and continuing to push dry air into the Carolinas. Tonight will be clear and comfortably cool with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Sunshine will continue through the weekend with highs in the 80s. It will be a little warmer on Sunday, although humidity will stay low. Some spots will warm to near 90 by Monday. Humidity will return by the middle of next week, and that will lead to scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and comfortably cool. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.